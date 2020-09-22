Outsourced employees at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad stage protest for hike in salaries amid COVID-19

Outsourced employees staged a protest at Gandhi Hospital demanding the fulfilment of the promises made to them. The employees have demanded to provide them with salaries that were pending along with all the add-ons that were promised to them.

Speaking to ANI, Devi, an outsourced employee said, "We have been working in Gandhi Hospital for the last 16 years. When we staged a protest in the past, the higher officials promised us that our salaries will be increased and we will be provided with Rs 300 per day and all these promises had been mentioned on a letter too. And till now none of the promises have been fulfilled. So this is the reason why we staged a protest again today. If at all the higher officials do not respond to this, then the protest will be continued till they respond." "The government says it has been spending a lot of money due to Corona, but people who are working, taking care of the Corona patients, sanitising them haven't received our salaries," she said.

"The last time we held a protest was seven months ago and for the last seven months we have been working here at Gandhi Hospital. They haven't provided us with any of the things that had been promised to us during the last protest. We haven't received our salaries even," said Varalakshmi, a member of the security staff at Gandhi Hospital. (ANI)