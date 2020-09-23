Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC at J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The ceasefire was violated with the firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars at around 9 am.
The Indian Army is retaliating and more details are awaited. A similar incident took place two days ago in the same district. (ANI)
