Task force formed to set up power equipment manufacturing zones: R K Singh

A task force has been formed to set up power equipment manufacturing zones in the country, Union minister R K Singh said on Wednesday while directing domestic manufacturers to stop imports from countries "which are of concern". He also informed that the government is keeping a strict vigil on imports as the focus is to boost local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports for power equipment.

The Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy was speaking at Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) Annual Convention 2020. "Our sector is very vulnerable to cyber attacks. We have connected the whole country into one grid...you bring down one part and rest will collapse. Therefore we need to check all imports. (In fact) we are checking if some device is inserted in the imported item. So my advice to you is stop importing from countries from which we apprehend a risk or countries which are of concern," the minister said.

The government will continue to examine imported equipment with a "magnifying glass" for years, he said, indicating choice of importing may cause business losses as well. Singh further said that there is a need of a government-industry partnership in the sector. The whole world works on this pattern. The government wants to make the industry 'Aatmanirbhar', he said adding manufacturing of equipment will create jobs in India. It will also avoid forex outgo.

"I have set up a task force and given them the target of setting up manufacturing zones (in the country). I am thinking of setting up at least three to four manufacturing zones where you will get land at very reasonable prices, power at very reasonable prices, and we will set up a common testing centre...," the minister said. Singh also said, "If we need to create jobs here then we need not to spend our money outside the country...in China or in other countries." PTI ABI MR