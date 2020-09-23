Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to interact online with fitness influencers at Fit India Dialogue

“I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister's Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:09 IST
PM Modi to interact online with fitness influencers at Fit India Dialogue
Milind Soman, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers and a winner of the Ironman competition says he's keen to share his fitness mantra with the whole country through the Fit India Dialogue. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be interacting online with renowned fitness influencers at the Fit India Dialogue on September 24 at 12 noon. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the event.

The influencers, who will share their thoughts on fitness and health, include India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Fitness icon and winner of the Ironman Triathalon Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist and Devendra Jhajharia, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, who has been vocal about using local ingredients in diets and following simple fitness regimes and is the author of several best-selling books on diet and nutrition, Afshan Ashiq a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, an alumnus of IIT and MIT who will be representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal's Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is an educationist, among others.

Virat Kohli, considered one of the biggest youth icons of India, took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm about the event. "I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister's Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more."

Milind Soman, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers and a winner of the Ironman competition says he's keen to share his fitness mantra with the whole country through the Fit India Dialogue. "I have been a proponent of doing simple things and therefore, in the presence of our Prime Minister, I will speak on simple ways to be healthy and fit at any age," said the ever-smiling 'Ironman' of India.

There will be plenty of anecdotes and tips shared by the participants on their own fitness journey during the Fit India Dialogue online event. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness.

With the motto of fitness for all, the fitness funda of our inspirational Paralympian, Devendra Jhajharia, garners even greater importance. Speaking about his participation, Jhajharia said, "I'll be representing the Paralympic Committee of India at the Fit India Dialogue along with our Honourable PM Narendra Modiji."

The Fit India Movement envisioned by Honourable PM and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.

The Fit India Dialogue aims to draw ideas of health and fitness from citizens in taking the Fit India Movement forward.

Anyone can register for the Fit India Dialogue over the NIC link, https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in. The event will be shown live on DD News and DD India, and on online platforms, including Disney Hotstar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dip in TB notification from Jan to Aug this yr as against corresponding period of 2019, says govt

Notification of tuberculosis cases in India from January to August this year stood at 11,76,164 as against 16,49,310 cases notified during the corresponding period in 2019, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha o...

Capgemini to provide application development services to Daimler's India R&D facility

Bengaluru-based Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India MBRDI has selected Capgemini to provide application development and maintenance services, a release said on Wednesday. Under the terms, Capgemini will enable application developme...

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020