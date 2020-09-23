Kochi: Gold worth Rs 17 lakh seized from passenger at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized about 350 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 17 lakh from a passenger at the airport here, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) said on Wednesday.

The accused had hidden the gold in a handbag, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) said in a statement.

"The Air Intelligence Unit at Kozhikode Airport has seized approx 350 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 17 lakh from a passenger. The gold was concealed as foils between cardboard sheets in the hand baggage," the statement added. (Photo: ANI)