Home Secretary lauds Haryana's performance in COVID-19 management

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said that Haryana has performed "outstandingly in COVID-19 management" but the officers' concerned need to be cautious owing to the upcoming festive season, the state government said on Wednesday. The Union Home Secretary was holding a review meeting to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the National Capital Region today.

An official release said that Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora apprised the meeting that the state government is closely monitoring the cases of coronavirus. She specified that the state has been emphasizing on RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing to deal with the coronavirus crisis, due to which the situation in districts falling under the National Capital Region is improving.

Arora said that the ratio of RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing in the state is 65:35. "All the corona symptomatic patients are undergoing RT-PCR testing. The state has focused on contact tracing and clinical management besides conducting several public awareness activities and providing testing facilities for COVID-19 management," she said.

The official said that active contact tracing within a span of 72 hours is being done through special cells in the districts. Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora informed that the rate of testing in the state is 68,244 per million while the rate of testing in districts falling in the National Capital Region is 1,04,423 per million.

"In the National Capital Region, the positivity rate of corona cases is 6.31 and the recovery rate is 84.52 per cent while the fatality rate of corona infected patients is 0.91 per cent," he said. (ANI)