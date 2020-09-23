Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Secretary lauds Haryana's performance in COVID-19 management

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said that Haryana has performed "outstandingly in COVID-19 management" but the officers' concerned need to be cautious owing to the upcoming festive season, the state government said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:22 IST
Home Secretary lauds Haryana's performance in COVID-19 management
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said that Haryana has performed "outstandingly in COVID-19 management" but the officers' concerned need to be cautious owing to the upcoming festive season, the state government said on Wednesday. The Union Home Secretary was holding a review meeting to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the National Capital Region today.

An official release said that Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora apprised the meeting that the state government is closely monitoring the cases of coronavirus. She specified that the state has been emphasizing on RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing to deal with the coronavirus crisis, due to which the situation in districts falling under the National Capital Region is improving.

Arora said that the ratio of RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing in the state is 65:35. "All the corona symptomatic patients are undergoing RT-PCR testing. The state has focused on contact tracing and clinical management besides conducting several public awareness activities and providing testing facilities for COVID-19 management," she said.

The official said that active contact tracing within a span of 72 hours is being done through special cells in the districts. Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora informed that the rate of testing in the state is 68,244 per million while the rate of testing in districts falling in the National Capital Region is 1,04,423 per million.

"In the National Capital Region, the positivity rate of corona cases is 6.31 and the recovery rate is 84.52 per cent while the fatality rate of corona infected patients is 0.91 per cent," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylors death. The jury announced that...

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday. The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles 22,000 kilometres of Earth, well below many of the com...

Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

The governor of Brazils So Paulo state, Joo Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely to start to immunize its population with Chinas Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. Brazil has the third-highest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020