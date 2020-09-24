51st Edition of IFFI postponed to 16 to 24 January 2021

The 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held at Goa from 20th November to 28th November 2020 has been postponed to 16th to 24th January 2021. The decision has been arrived at after the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar discussed the issue with Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa.

It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from 16th to 24th January 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols. The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format. All COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the International Film Festival circuit.

(With Inputs from PIB)