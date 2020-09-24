Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSS should not be just towards humans but also towards nature: President Kovind

Talking about the NSS, President Kovind observed that it encourages youth to volunteer for community service through various measures true to its motto of “Not me, but you”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:29 IST
NSS should not be just towards humans but also towards nature: President Kovind
President Kovind also appreciated that 14 girls in the 42 awardees were reassuring and encouraging. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

Service to humanity and nation has been the tradition of our value system. It has its roots in our tradition where it has been stated that it is difficult to understand and gauge the implications of service motive, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address on the occasion of conferring National Service Scheme awards at New Delhi today (24th September 2020).

Citing the example of Mahatma Gandhi, President Kovind said that service should not be just towards humans but also towards nature. Reiterating that the National Service Scheme was launched in 1969 on the 100th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said that the Scheme continues to be of immense relevance even today. He appreciated the presentation of awards even in testing times of COVID pandemic and applauded the efforts of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Talking about the NSS, President Kovind observed that it encourages youth to volunteer for community service through various measures true to its motto of "Not me, but you". The fact that 40 lakh students of various educational institutions are associated with this noble scheme was an encouraging development and also assures that the future of our country is in safe hands, he said.

Emphasizing on the activities conducted by the youth volunteers, the President said that the volunteers were instrumental in creating awareness about social distancing and the proper usage of masks in times of COVID 19. These volunteers were also helpful in providing the quarantined and isolated patients with food and other useful products required during these times. Besides, these volunteers have always wholeheartedly helped in providing relief and rehabilitation to floods and earthquake victims, he added.

President Kovind also appreciated that 14 girls in the 42 awardees were reassuring and encouraging. The women of our country are abiding by the tradition of Savitribai Phule, Kasturba Gandhi and Mother Teresa in rendering service to the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned: Pak PM tells UN panel

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take decisive actions to counter illicit flows of money and said that the stolen assets of developing countries must be returned immediately. Khan was addre...

Becton Dickinson reaches $60 million settlement over pelvic mesh devices

Becton Dickinson and Co said on Thursday it has reached a 60 million settlement with the attorneys general of 48 U.S. states and Washington D.C., resolving allegations it concealed the risks of now-discontinued pelvic mesh devices. The Fran...

Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over 'unethical services' - UK agency

The former head of now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has been banned from running limited liability companies in Britain for seven years for letting staff offer unethical services, a state agency said.Alexander Nix w...

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank channelled suspicious money through Lithuania - Danish media

Danske Bank helped Deutsche Bank facilitate suspicious trades worth over 600 million through its branch in Lithuania between 2012 and 2015, Danish media outlets reported on Thursday. The reports, by newspapers Berlingske and Politiken and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020