Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations, says won't allow cultural events at pandals

Organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed during Durga Puja in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. "During Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals, and the wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed," Mamata said.

She said 80,000 hawkers to receive a one-time grant ahead of Durga Puja. "Durga Puja committees will get Rs 50,000 each as a grant from the state government. 80,000 hawkers will receive a one-time grant of Rs 2000 ahead of Durga Puja," said Mamata.

She also gave Rs 1000 pension per head (including September and October) along with the certificate for getting own house under State Purohit Kalyan Samiti. Meanwhile, she informed that the state COVID discharge rate is 87 per cent.

Durga Puja is celebrated widely in India but in West Bengal especially, it is one of the biggest festivals. The week-long festivities will begin from October 22. Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 25,101 active cases in the state with 2,05,028 recovered and 4,544 deaths. (ANI)