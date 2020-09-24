Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera

Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.

The ceasefire violation took place at about 5:45 pm today. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. More details are awaited.

On Monday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district's Sunderbani sector. The ceasefire had occurred at about 5 pm. (ANI)