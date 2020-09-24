Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera
Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:13 IST
Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.
The ceasefire violation took place at about 5:45 pm today. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. More details are awaited.
On Monday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district's Sunderbani sector. The ceasefire had occurred at about 5 pm. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nowshera
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Sunderbani
- Rajouri district
- Line of Control
ALSO READ
US revises its travel advisory for Pakistan, places it at Level 3
2 killed in firing in Pakistan
China's BRI under threat after Pakistan Taliban reunification
Rajasthan: BSF foils drugs, arms smuggling attempt from Pakistan
CanSino Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial in Pakistan expected to begin this month