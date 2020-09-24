Madhya Pradesh records 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths
With 2,304 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,15,361, according to the State Health Department on Thursday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:37 IST
With 2,304 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,15,361, according to the State Health Department on Thursday. "Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, 2,327 recoveries and 45 deaths today," said the State Health Department.
The maximum number of cases were reported from Indore district, followed by Bhopal district and Gwalior district. Of 1,15,361 total cases, there are 90,495 recoveries, 2,122 deaths and 22,744 active cases in the state.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count stands at 57,32,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 91,149 deaths as of September 24. (ANI)
