Kochi: Special NIA court convicts Subahani Haja Moideen for supporting ISIS activities

A special NIA court in Kochi has convicted Subahani Haja Moideen, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for allegedly supporting the activities of the terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS). The special NIA court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the matter on Monday.

The court noted that the charges under Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and several relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act exist in the case. Subahani Haja Moideen, who hails from the Idukki district of Kerala, had allegedly joined the terror organisation in 2015 and was trained in Iraq and Syria. He took part in waging war against the Government of Iraq.

According to the NIA, Moideen was arrested in 2016 for allegedly supporting activities of the ISIS group. The agency also suspected that Moideen may have had detailed knowledge about the 2015 terror attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. A French investigation team on Wednesday reached Viyyur prison in Kerala's Thrissur city to interrogate Moideen in connection with the 2015 terror attacks in Paris. (ANI)