Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank partners with Bayer's BLF initiative in India

In India, each BLF centre consists of a group of 500 farmers from 5-6 nearby villages where an agri-entrepreneur provides smallholder farmers with access to agri-inputs, crop advisory, irrigation best practices and new technologies. "Affordable farm credit, farmer financing and digital banking solutions rank as high priorities for rural farming communities," Bayer CropScience MD and CEO and Global Lead for Bayer's Smallholder Farming D Narain said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:25 IST
Axis Bank partners with Bayer's BLF initiative in India
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Life sciences firm Bayer on Friday said it has partnered with private sector lender Axis Bank for its better life farming (BLF) initiative in India to provide enhanced and holistic financial solutions to smallholder farmers and rural farming communities. Through the partnership, Axis Bank will offer end-to-end financial solutions and services such as affordably priced loans, deposits, withdrawals and payments, Bayer said in a statement.

Digital financial solutions and doorstep delivery of these services will be part of the bank's offering to ensure convenient and hassle-free transactions. These solutions will be offered through Bayer's BLF centres, owned and operated either by a farmer producer organisation (FPO), federation, agri-graduate or a local farmer or entrepreneur.

Launched globally in April 2018, BLF is a global, multi-stakeholder alliance, which works with partners across the agri-value chain to support smallholder farmers in developing economies to increase crop yields and farm incomes. In India, each BLF centre consists of a group of 500 farmers from 5-6 nearby villages where an agri-entrepreneur provides smallholder farmers with access to agri-inputs, crop advisory, irrigation best practices and new technologies.

"Affordable farm credit, farmer financing and digital banking solutions rank as high priorities for rural farming communities," Bayer CropScience MD and CEO and Global Lead for Bayer's Smallholder Farming D Narain said. He added that our partnership with Axis Bank will help deliver last-mile connectivity and create a more inclusive agri ecosystem, where all smallholder farming needs such as agri-inputs, agri-advisory and knowledge are taken care of under one roof.

Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said, "We have invested in providing end-to-end financial solutions for the agrarian and rural population, which have been built on the backbone of sound digital and technology capabilities to deliver secure financial products and seamless services." He added that this partnership achieves multiple goals including promoting rural entrepreneurship and delivering holistic financial solutions under one roof at the doorstep of the rural community. Currently, over 150 BLF centres are operational in India in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar with plans to expand to West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Italy launches fund to help virus-hit hospitality industry

Italys state lender CDP said on Friday it had created a National Tourism Fund to invest up to 2 billion euros 2.3 billion in the hotel sector, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The CDP said it would invest 750 million euros in hotels dee...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. A copy on Sachin Tendulkar.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Karthik ...

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...

Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020