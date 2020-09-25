Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine period of passengers coming to Assam reduced from 10 days to 24 hours

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam has reduced the quarantine period of passengers coming to the state from 10 days to 24 hours, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:03 IST
Quarantine period of passengers coming to Assam reduced from 10 days to 24 hours
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to reporters on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam has reduced the quarantine period of passengers coming to the state from 10 days to 24 hours, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday. Speaking to the reporters, Sarma said, "People coming to Assam will undergo RT-PCR tests and will now be given test results within 24 hours. The quarantine period has been reduced to 24 hours from 10 days."

"Anyone who has recovered from COVI-19 and is coming to the state (Assam) will not be required to undergo quarantine or testing on arrival," Sarma added. Sarma further informed that there has been a comparative change in the COVID-19 positivity rate of cases in Assam.

"In the month of September, the positivity rate has either gone down or flattened as compared to the month of August. We have done 40,000 tests in August but now, it has been reduced to 30,000 tests. But, we need to check the cause whether it is due to the low number of testing or actually the cases have come down," he said. There will be massive testing in Assam from September 28 to September 30, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FIEO urges commerce ministry to exclude 'Bangalore rose' onion from export ban list

Exporters body FIEO has urged the commerce ministry to lift export ban on Bangalore rose onion as there is a very little demand for this variety of the commodity in the domestic market. On September 14, the government banned the export of a...

Soccer-Sex toys shop logo to be allowed on shirt of Dutch club

Netherlands top flight club FC Emmen will be allowed to display the logo of a sex toys company on their shirts, following a decision of the Dutch football association KNVB to reverse a ban. Emmen were stopped last week from displaying the l...

Facebook critics launch rival oversight board

Critics of Facebook Inc , including the architects of an advertising boycott against the company, on Friday launched a rival oversight board to review the companys content moderation practices.The new group, which bills itself as the Real F...

Italy launches fund to help virus-hit hospitality industry

Italys state lender CDP said on Friday it had created a National Tourism Fund to invest up to 2 billion euros 2.3 billion in the hotel sector, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The CDP said it would invest 750 million euros in hotels dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020