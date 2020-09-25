Left Menu
Development News Edition

Approach supervisory committee: NGT to Himachal HC on plea seeking building reconstruction

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Himachal Pradesh High Court to approach its Supervisory Committee, constituted to consider the need for construction of exceptional nature, on a plea seeking to allow reconstruction of a part of its pre-existing building in Shimla.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:57 IST
Approach supervisory committee: NGT to Himachal HC on plea seeking building reconstruction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Himachal Pradesh High Court to approach its Supervisory Committee, constituted to consider the need for construction of exceptional nature, on a plea seeking to allow reconstruction of a part of its pre-existing building in Shimla. The NGT had in 2017 prohibited new construction in the core area of Shimla. It had also prohibited all construction, residential or commercial, in any part of the "green, forest and core areas" of Himachal Pradesh and within three metres of the national highways.

The tribunal had also constituted the Supervisory Committee to consider and evaluate the need for construction of buildings of exceptional nature and make a recommendation, if necessary. A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, NGT chairperson, Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member), and Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) on September 22 asked the High Court to approach its Supervisory Committee seeking permission to reconstruct a part of its building in Shimla.

The order came on a petition, moved by the administration of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, seeking clarification whether the earlier NGT order is applicable to the reconstruction of preexisting buildings. The NGT bench, while disposing of the plea, granted liberty to the applicant to have evaluation done from the Supervisory Committee in terms of the said judgment.

The bench said that without commenting on the need of the High Court and the location where construction may be made, considering the available options, safety and environmental concerns have to be duly evaluated in terms of geological parameters, seismological hazards, and traffic congestion. Such evaluation may be made by the Supervisory Committee on its own merit, it said.

The plea had said that building plans were sent to the Municipal Corporation of Shimla on March 29, 2018, but the same was returned on the ground that the site is in the core area where no new construction is allowed ignoring that there is no fresh construction and no extra burden on the environment/ ecology is involved. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...

Paytm Mall FY20 loss down 60 pc to Rs 479 crore

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall on Friday said its loss narrowed by 60 pc to Rs 479 crore in 2019-20 on account of reduction in assortment size, cashback and promotions. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,171 crore in 2018-19.During the last ...

Health News Roundup: Singapore COVID-19-testing 'SwabBot' pushes boundaries; EU air safety head says in-flight COVID infection risks marginal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.COVID-19 outbreak hits EU patrol boat docked in ItalySome 51 out of 186 crew members of a European Union naval vessel on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, the EUs Irini military...

Poster of sexual harassment accused to be displayed at road crossings in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government will put up posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings across the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the state police on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020