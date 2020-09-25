Left Menu
UP CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 465 crore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 465 crore in Deoria district.

Updated: 25-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 465 crore in Deoria district. “The projects were inaugurated on the birth anniversary of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya…,” Adityanath said after launching the projects via video conferencing.

Talking about the contentious farm bills, he said, “The farm bills passed in Parliament are for the benefit of farmers, but some selfish people are confusing them.” The CM also called for making timely payments to sugarcane farmers, adding that the administration will within 24 hours provide adequate compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rain. Taking note of waterlogging and water drainage issues, he asked the Deoria Nagar Palika to submit a proposal for water drainage. He said appropriate funds for the same will be made available.

