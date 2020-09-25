Amid rising Covid-19 cases, lockdown imposed in Jodhpur

Left Menu
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Jodhpur, the district administration has imposed a lockdown starting from Friday at 10 pm and will remain in force till 5 am on Monday (September 28).

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:51 IST
Jodhpur District Collector Indrajeet Singh speaking to the reporter on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Jodhpur, the district administration has imposed a lockdown starting from Friday at 10 pm and will remain in force till 5 am on Monday (September 28). In this regard, District Collector Indrajeet Singh said that the lockdown has been implemented in the view of the continuously rising number of coronavirus infected patients in Jodhpur.

Singh said, "Under the ongoing campaign of 'No mask - no entry' and 'No mask - no service' in the district, the lockdown has been imposed from today 10 pm to 5 am of September 28." There will be no movement of traffic permitted in the city, he said.

Singh further said, "The hospital administrations are well prepared due to the increase in the number of patients. There is neither the shortage of beds nor the shortage of oxygen in hospitals." The District Collector said that we have been receiving feedback from the people to impose the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"I appeal to the common people to stay safe at home and wear masks while coming out from their houses. I would also urge them to cater for the social distancing norm and keep their hands sanitized and wash them with soap. They should keep themselves and their families safe, " he added. (ANI)

