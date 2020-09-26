Meghalaya CM takes stock of rain situation in state

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rainfall here. Several roads and bridges in the state have reportedly been damaged by the hail and heavy downpour that battered the state in the last few days.

"Incessant rainfall has taken place in the last few days due to which many roads and bridges have been affected. Loss of lives has also been recorded. We will do our best to restore these roads to minimise the sufferings," Sangma said while speaking to media. According to the India Meteorological Department, isolated heavy to heavy rainfall is expected over Meghalaya during the next 24 hours. (ANI)