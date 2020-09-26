Left Menu
Police busts network manufacturing adulterated ghee in MP's Indore, one held

Police on Friday busted a network operating in the Khajrana area here that was illegally manufacturing adulterated ghee for the last three years in a factory.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 11:11 IST
Police busts network manufacturing adulterated ghee in MP's Indore, one held
DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra speaking to media on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Police on Friday busted a network operating in the Khajrana area here that was illegally manufacturing adulterated ghee for the last three years in a factory. Speaking to media, Harinarayan Chari Mishra, Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) said, "Indore Crime branch, Khajrana police station, and Food department took a joint action on a complaint made earlier that in Kajrana area there is a person who is manufacturing adulterated ghee."

The main accused Ashraf has been arrested and action on others will be taken. Sharing details about the accused's process, the DIG said, "The person used to add fragrance to make it like real ghee. He also made banners, stickers, and packets of several branded ghee companies to sell his product. He manufactured ghee at the cost of Rs 100 which is not good for health and he sold them at Rs 300 per kg which was further sold at Rs 600 per kg. This whole network is busted and 500 liters of adulterated ghee is recovered."

Further investigation is underway.

