Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will bring resolution against farm bills in C'garh House: CM

"We would bring a resolution (opposing the farm bills) in the next state assembly session, and if required, (we) will fight a legal battle against their implementation," he said. Baghel said the state Congress government was committed to protect the interest of farmers.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:15 IST
Will bring resolution against farm bills in C'garh House: CM

Terming the passage of three farm bills in Parliament "unconstitutional", Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said a resolution opposing them will be brought in the next session of the Assembly. Addressing a press conference here, Baghel also said a legal battle will be fought against implementation of these bills, if needed.

He said the Centre brought these bills through "backdoor" at a time when the country was fighting coronavirus pandemic and the media is busy with the coverage of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "We would bring a resolution (opposing the farm bills) in the next state assembly session, and if required, (we) will fight a legal battle against their implementation," he said.

Baghel said the state Congress government was committed to protect the interest of farmers. "Centre does not have power to legislate upon agriculture, which is a state subject. The three bills passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are unconstitutional and are in violation of the federal structure," Baghel said.

He said these bills were drafted on the basis of a report of Shanta Kumar Committee which is "anti-farmer, anti- poor and only meant to support corporate houses". Farmers in many states are protesting against the passage of the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On its part, the BJP-led Union government has dismissed concerns over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and termed the farm bills historic. Citing the Shanta Kumar committee report, Baghel expressed apprehension that Food Corporation of India (FCI) might cease to exist in near future and farmers would not get benefit of MSP for their crops.

He accused the Centre of speaking lies and misleading farmers on these farm bills. "A conspiracy is on through contract farming to hand over lands of farmers to corporate houses," Baghel alleged.

He also slammed the Centre over labour reform bills, saying they are not in the interest of workers. When queried about media coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput case, Baghel said, "50 gram of ganja (marijuana) recovered there and the entire country rallied behind it, and in our state, police have been seizing 10 quintals of the contraband daily but no discussion held over it.

"A 50 gram recovery is being discussed in the national media and recovery to the tune of a quintal (is discuseed) in the state media," he said. "It is not the NCB's (Narcotics Control Bureau) job to seize 50 gram of ganja but it is the job of a thanedar (station house officer)," he added.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

A new law that provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English, has been notified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. The Jammu and Kas...

UK wants students to be able to go home for Christmas despite COVID

The British government wants university students to be able to return home for Christmas, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, amid concerns that restrictions on movement may be needed to curb the rising number of coronavirus case...

Bamford scores late winner off nose as Leeds beats Sheff Utd

Patrick Bamford scored an 88th-minute goal off his nose to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, which slipped to a third straight loss to open the Premier League season on Sunday. Bamford met a left-wing cross by Jack Harrison with a...

Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; 2 killed

Fighting erupted anew on Sunday between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia said a woman and a child were killed in the area by shelling from Azerbaijani forces and Azerbaijans president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020