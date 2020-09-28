PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept. 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

More than 700,000 jobs would be at risk for EU companies exporting to Britain if the UK and Brussels fail to agree a trade deal this year, according to a leading German economic research institute. NMC Healthcare has been placed into administration in the United Arab Emirates, allowing the troubled hospital group to meet September salaries by securing an additional $325 million in funding.

Trafigura, one of the world's biggest independent oil traders, is making a big push into renewable energy with plans to build or buy 2 gigawatts of solar, wind and power storage projects over the next few years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)