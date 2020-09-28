Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alapan Bandyopadhyay replaces Rajiva Sinha as West Bengal's chief secretary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been named as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Rajiva Sinha who has been shifted to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:54 IST
Alapan Bandyopadhyay replaces Rajiva Sinha as West Bengal's chief secretary
Alapan Bandyopadhyay (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been named as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Rajiva Sinha who has been shifted to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation. "I am pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, "I would also like to announce that outgoing Chief Secretary of West Bengal Shri Rajiva Sinha, has now been appointed the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of 3 years with effect from October 1." Apart from this, she also announced a couple of other changes at the bureaucratic level in the state.

"HK Dwivedi, hitherto Finance Secretary, will be new Home Secretary and Manoj Pant takes charge of Finance with effect from October 1. Best wishes to the entire team," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Agri bills are death sentence for farmers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a death sentence for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament. The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. The...

Delhi Cong chief, workers detained during protest against farm bills

Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, were detained by police on Monday during a protest against farm bills at Rajghat. Kumar said a protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police det...

Australian park owner fined USD 2.5M over 4 river ride deaths

An Australian theme park owner was fined 3.6 million Australian dollars USD 2.5 million on Monday for safety breaches that led to the deaths of four people on a river rapids ride in 2016. Two men and two women died when their raft flipped o...

COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020