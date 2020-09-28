Left Menu
Eagerly awaiting CBI probe's result in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that he is eagerly waiting for the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:02 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that he is eagerly waiting for the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Sushant Singh Rajput case was being professionally probed by the Mumbai Police but it was suddenly handed over to the CBI. We too are eagerly waiting to see their finding. People ask did he die by suicide or was he murdered. We are awaiting the probe's result," Deshmukh told ANI.

After the investigation in the death case was handed over to the CBI, Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in the case. Meanwhile, the late actor's friends -- Ganesh Hiwaker and Ankit Acharya -- today announced that they are going on a hunger strike from October 2 to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. They claimed that there have been no updates from the CBI in the case.

Notably, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the drugs case and alleged money laundering angle related to the actor's death. This comes even as more than 18 people have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some alleged drug peddlers. The statements of actors Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have also been recorded in the matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

