Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri
Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:15 IST
Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 15:50 hours by firing mortars and other weapons.
Indian Army is retaliating. More details are awaited.
