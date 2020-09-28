Maha will seek Central help over rain-damaged crops: Minister

The Maharashtra government will seek Central help for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said here on Monday. He told reporters that a total of 3.17 lakh farmers in Latur district and 2.79 lakh farmers in Osmanabad district have availed of the PM Kisan Yojana.

The minister said the state loan waiver scheme is unique in the country for its implementation in a very short period of time amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. "30.50 lakh farmers have been benefited," he said.

The minister said assessment of crop losses in Latur and Osmanabad districts should be expedited. "After collecting all the information, a proposal will be sent to the Central government seeking its help," he said.

Against the backdrop of complaints about spurious soybean seeds in the state, the minister said farmers need to prepare their own seeds for the next sowing. He also interacted with farmers while inspecting damaged crops.