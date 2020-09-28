Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria would turn NNPC into LLC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill

Nigeria is Africa's largest crude exporter. Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be officially presented in the two chambers on Tuesday, and that they aimed to pass the bill "as quickly as possible." The legislation has been in the works for 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing. It proposes creating a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:56 IST
Nigeria would turn NNPC into LLC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria's long-awaited oil reform bill would take steps to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and create new regulatory bodies, a copy of the bill seen by Reuters showed. President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, Senate President Ahmad Lawan confirmed late on Monday. It, along with the House of Representatives, must sign off on the bill before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude exporter.

Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be officially presented in the two chambers on Tuesday, and that they aimed to pass the bill "as quickly as possible." The legislation has been in the works for 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing.

It proposes creating a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets. The government would then pay cash for shares of the company and it would operate as a commercial entity without access to state funds.

The changes could make it easier for the struggling company to raise funds. However the bill does not require government to sell shares in the company and, unlike previous reform proposals, does not set a deadline for privitisation to be completed. The legislation would also amend controversial changes to deep offshore royalties made late last year by cutting the royalty that companies pay the government for offshore fields producing less than 15,000 barrels per day to 7.5% from 10%.

It would change a price-based royalty too, so that it kicked in when oil prices climbed above $50 per barrel, rather than $35. It would also codify in law that companies cannot deduct gas flaring penalties from taxes, a practice that was the subject of a court case.

The measure would also scrap the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, which used to distribute cash to keep nationwide petrol prices uniform, and create new regulatory bodies, scrapping the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and transferring to a new commission many of the tasks currently handled by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Activist urges UN to take action against crimes on Baloch people by Pakistan govt

Baloch activist Mazdak Dilshad Baloch has urged the United Nations to take urgent action against the crimes inflicted on the Baloch people by the Pakistan Government. Speaking at the at a side event on the occasion of the 45th UN Human Righ...

Discontent simmers as Spanish authorities spar over Madrid lockdown

A clash between Madrids regional authorities and the Spanish government over how to contain the citys surging coronavirus caseload is provoking growing discontent among residents in poorer areas who say they have been unfairly targeted. The...

RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans

Mumbai Indians man for all seasons Kieron Pollards scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Sainis spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an...

Special NIA court adjourns hearing on custody of Chhatradhar Mahato till Oct 10

A special NIA court here on Monday adjourned hearing in a prayer by the National Investigation Agency for custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed Peoples Committee Against Police Atrocities PCAPA, after his lawye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020