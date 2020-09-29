India witnesses close to 100 pc increase in recoveries in past month: Health Ministry

Close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries has been witnessed in India in the past month, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged.

"India has witnessed close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82 per cent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted. (ANI)