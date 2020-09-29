Left Menu
Security scenario along northern frontiers is at no war, no peace status: IAF chief

Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy -- no war, no peace status, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Tuesday, seemingly referring to the ongoing India-China tension, and added that the recent induction of Rafales along with other aircraft has provided Indian Air Force (IAF) with substantial practical and strategic capability enhancement.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria speaking during the inaugural session of 15th international conference on energising Indian aerospace industry on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy -- no war, no peace status, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Tuesday, seemingly referring to the ongoing India-China tension, and added that the recent induction of Rafales along with other aircraft has provided Indian Air Force (IAF) with substantial practical and strategic capability enhancement. "Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy -- no war, no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality...The recent induction of Rafales along with other aircraft has provided IAF with substantial practical and strategic capability enhancement," Bhadauria said while addressing the inaugural session of 15th international conference on energising Indian aerospace industry via video conference.

He said the development of next upgrade of Light Combat Aircraft (LCAs) now in terms of enhancement. "We need to develop next upgrade of LCAs now in terms of enhancement and graduate to the fifth generation," he said.

"India has given an impetus to make in India and with the Prime Minister's clarion call on 'Atmanirbharta'. The Ministry of Defence has implemented a host of measures including FDI, tax issues and favourable policies which gives our industry the first preference in defence production," Bhaduaria added. He said that the embargo on the import of defence items was a bold step.

"The recent announcement of an embargo on the import of defence items was a bold step. The revised acquisition procedure in Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP 2020) approved yesterday and has addressed a number of issues with very bold and far-reaching reforms," he said. Bhadauria said DRDO and DPSUs need to include private sectors in research and development and as production partner also, treat them as their own. He said they need to ensure easy low-cost access to the aerospace infrastructure and test labs for rapid and painless airworthiness clearance of certification depending on what is applicable.

"It is the key to success if we have to energise and succeed in indigenous aerospace industries," he said. (ANI)

