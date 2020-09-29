West Bengal's Chandrakanta khadi holds sway in Bihar polls

Though Bhagalpur itself is famous for quality silk and khadi fabrics, considering people's preference for Chandrakanta khadi clothes from West Bengal, traders here have started mobilising their stock for the upcoming Bihar polls. Their optimism about Chandrakanta khadi stems from its overwhelming sale during the last state polls in 2015.

Politicians and their supporters prefer wearing dhoti, kurta, pyjama, caps, bundi (half-sleeve jacket) and sporting gamcha (towel) made of lightwight Chandrakanta khadi. Orders for Chandrakanta fabric have started arriving from Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Munger, Khagaria, Purnea, Begusarai and Banka, among others.

People are placing their orders with the Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog for the Bengal fabric, an official of the state-run establishment said. Traders have started stocking up on Nehru jackets, made popular once again by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog general secretary Barun Kumar Singh told PTI while talking about mounting orders for attires made of the famous Bengal fabric.

"We have started dispatching the stock of Chandrakanta to different districts," he said. In comparison to Bhagalpuri silk and khadi fabrics, Chandrakanta, manufactured in Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, is lightweight and soft to touch, much to the liking of customers.

Young aspiring politicians love the clothes made from the Bengal fabric, he said. Singh hoped that notwithstanding the COVID outbreak, the sale of Chandrakanta garments will be more than it was in the previous election.

Despite the fact that attires made of Chandrakanta are costlier as compared to local fabrics, it is still more in demand. Chandrakanta kurta cloth is sold for Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 a metre while Bhagalpuri khadi-silk costs Rs 200 to Rs 600 for that length, local traders said.

Chandrakanta dhoti is priced between Rs 1,100 and Rs 3,500 a piece against Rs 700 to Rs 900 that a Bhagalpuri dhoti is sold for. Singh said that while there are around 50 stores selling locally made khadi clothes in Bhagalpur town, the number of those dealing in Chandrakanta is more than double at 120.