Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal's Chandrakanta khadi holds sway in Bihar polls

Traders have started stocking up on Nehru jackets, made popular once again by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog general secretary Barun Kumar Singh told PTI while talking about mounting orders for attires made of the famous Bengal fabric. "We have started dispatching the stock of Chandrakanta to different districts," he said.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:55 IST
West Bengal's Chandrakanta khadi holds sway in Bihar polls

Though Bhagalpur itself is famous for quality silk and khadi fabrics, considering people's preference for Chandrakanta khadi clothes from West Bengal, traders here have started mobilising their stock for the upcoming Bihar polls. Their optimism about Chandrakanta khadi stems from its overwhelming sale during the last state polls in 2015.

Politicians and their supporters prefer wearing dhoti, kurta, pyjama, caps, bundi (half-sleeve jacket) and sporting gamcha (towel) made of lightwight Chandrakanta khadi. Orders for Chandrakanta fabric have started arriving from Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Munger, Khagaria, Purnea, Begusarai and Banka, among others.

People are placing their orders with the Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog for the Bengal fabric, an official of the state-run establishment said. Traders have started stocking up on Nehru jackets, made popular once again by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagalpur Khadi Gram Udyog general secretary Barun Kumar Singh told PTI while talking about mounting orders for attires made of the famous Bengal fabric.

"We have started dispatching the stock of Chandrakanta to different districts," he said. In comparison to Bhagalpuri silk and khadi fabrics, Chandrakanta, manufactured in Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, is lightweight and soft to touch, much to the liking of customers.

Young aspiring politicians love the clothes made from the Bengal fabric, he said. Singh hoped that notwithstanding the COVID outbreak, the sale of Chandrakanta garments will be more than it was in the previous election.

Despite the fact that attires made of Chandrakanta are costlier as compared to local fabrics, it is still more in demand. Chandrakanta kurta cloth is sold for Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 a metre while Bhagalpuri khadi-silk costs Rs 200 to Rs 600 for that length, local traders said.

Chandrakanta dhoti is priced between Rs 1,100 and Rs 3,500 a piece against Rs 700 to Rs 900 that a Bhagalpuri dhoti is sold for. Singh said that while there are around 50 stores selling locally made khadi clothes in Bhagalpur town, the number of those dealing in Chandrakanta is more than double at 120.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 outbreak on ship off Australia's coast

Authorities are concerned by a COVID-19 outbreak aboard a cargo ship off Australias northwest coast that has infected most of the crew. Eight more members of the Filipino crew tested positive for the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the ...

BPCL's Mozambique block acquisition under scanner

The CBI will look into alleged irregularities in state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltds BPCL investment in a gas block in Mozambique, the governments approval to the firms further spending in the block has recorded, sources said. The approv...

351 Jagannath Temple servitors test positive for COVID-19

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of Shree Jagannath Temple here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. A total of 404 persons engaged in the 12th century shrine have tested positive for the virus since August, said Shre...

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump's debt

Revelations that President Donald Trump is personally liable for more than USD 400 million in debt are casting a shadow that ethics experts say raises national security concerns he could be manipulated to sway U.S. policy by organisations o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020