Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: LPG cylinders explode as truck catches fire

A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire in early hours on Tuesday while crossing a bridge near Babai town in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, triggering multiple explosions, police said.

PTI | Hoshangabad | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:25 IST
MP: LPG cylinders explode as truck catches fire
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire in early hours on Tuesday while crossing a bridge near Babai town in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, triggering multiple explosions, police said. No casualty is reported so far, said Babai police station in-charge Ashish Pawar.

Vehicular traffic on both sides of the bridge on the Tawa river was immediately stopped and the blaze was brought under control by three fire tenders with the help of local residents, he said. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.

Prima facie, the truck was transporting more than 300 LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders, but their exact number will be known only after officials of oil companies concerned to carry out an assessment, Pawar said, adding that a string of explosions caused panic in the area. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Sinoma International Engineering's Unit Signs Cement Production Line Contract

Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS CEMENT PRODUCTION LINE CONTRACT WORTH 273 MILLION WITH MESSRS. KARAUZAK CEMENT LLC Source text in Chinese httpsbit.ly2EIK3wH Further company coverage ...

Let's make a plan: Kylie Jenner encourages followers to vote with steamy bikini snaps

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Monday local time with her a picture of herself slaying a bikini and encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election. As reported...

Barrett high-court vote against Obamacare not as certain as U.S. Democrats claim

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barretts comments suggesting she backed challenges to the Obamacare healthcare law do not ensure she would vote to invalidate it in an upcoming case, despite Democrats claims to the contrary.With the Rep...

Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match.With...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020