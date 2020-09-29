Need to change mindset of society to control such incidents: Rekha Sharma on Hathras gang-rape

In order to control incidents like Hathras gang-rape, we need to change the mindset of the society, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Tuesday. She expressed grief over the death of the victim and assured help to her family.

"When this incident came to light, suo moto cognizance was taken. Unfortunately, the victim passed away. We will be there to help her family. To control such incidents we need to change the mindset of the society," Sharma told ANI. The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died this morning at Safdarjung hospital.

The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. (ANI)