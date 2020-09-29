Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

The security forces are conducting a search operation for terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, after terrorists fired upon them.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:52 IST
Security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists in J-K's Anantnag
The security forces are conducting a search operation in the Anantnag district. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). Image Credit: ANI

The security forces are conducting a search operation for terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, after terrorists fired upon them. The search operation is being conducted in the Marhama Sangam area of the district, Army officials said.

More details are awaited. Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Tuesday. The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger fac...

Application of Forensic DNA Technology Critical to Deter Sexual Predators as Rape Complaints Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Although India saw a steep drop in reported cases of rape in the first month of the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, the menace is rearing its ugly head again with several incidents being ...

WRAPUP 5-Global coronavirus pandemic passes 'agonizing milestone' of a million deaths

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live. The number of ...

Bengali outfits urge Yogi Adityanath to allow Durga Puja in UP

Two organisations promoting Bengali sub-nationalism in West Bengal urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to allow Durga Puja celebrations in the northern state with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. Adityanath had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020