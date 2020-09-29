Security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists in J-K's Anantnag
The security forces are conducting a search operation for terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, after terrorists fired upon them.ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:52 IST
The security forces are conducting a search operation for terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, after terrorists fired upon them. The search operation is being conducted in the Marhama Sangam area of the district, Army officials said.
More details are awaited. Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district.
