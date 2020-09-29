Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh Cong protests against Centre's new farm laws

Removal of stock limits envisaged in the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 will lead to hoarding and black-marketing, the Congress memorandum claimed. However, BJP MP Sunil Soni said the new laws would usher in prosperity for farmers as they would get good prices for their produce..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:28 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong protests against Centre's new farm laws

The Chhattisgarh Congress on Tuesday protested in front of Raj Bhavan here and demanded the scrapping of three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently. Party leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey and said President Ram Nath Kovind must take back his assent which turned the bills into law.

The president had given his assent on Sunday to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The Congress, in its memorandum, said these were "black laws" which were brought in by the Narendra Modi government to give control of the agriculture sector to corporates, adding that 62 crore cultivators and over 250 farm outfits were opposing them.

It said the laws would destroy the "mandi" structure and also finish off the minimum support price mechanism and harm farmers immensely. Removal of stock limits envisaged in the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 will lead to hoarding and black-marketing, the Congress memorandum claimed.

However, BJP MP Sunil Soni said the new laws would usher in prosperity for farmers as they would get good prices for their produce..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

Amaravati, Sep 29 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers. T...

Ex-IMF chief acquitted in Spanish bank stock listing case

Spains National Court has acquitted 34 people who were tried over the stock market listing of financial firm Bankia, including former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato. Rato, who is serving a 4 12-year prison sentence for a sep...

The stand taken and statements made by Amnesty International are unfortunate, exaggerated and far from truth: MHA.

The stand taken and statements made by Amnesty International are unfortunate, exaggerated and far from truth MHA....

Entertainment News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; 'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Tenet Crosses 280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With 3.4 MillionChristopher Nolans Tenet has topped 280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with 3....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020