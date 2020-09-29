Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

"It will only benefit a handful of people indulging in hoarding and black marketing. Farmers and the labourers will never forget the conspiracy of the Modi government to convert 'the disaster confronting the farmers' into an "opportunity for the capitalists under the garb of pandemic," the APCC added..

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:46 IST
AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

Amaravati, Sep 29 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers. The state Congress organised a protest rally in Vijayawada opposing the Farmers Produce, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by state unit president S Sailajanath, later met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President. "The Modi government has unleashed a diabolical conspiracy against Indias farmers and farming sector.

The Union BJP Government is conspiring to defeat the Green Revolution by bringing in the captioned anti-farmer bills. This is a well-designed conspiracy to destroy the 'Annadata' (farmer) and agriculture at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists," the Congress alleged.

The Central government "subverted Indias federal structure, subjugated the constitutional mandate and suppressed the established parliamentary procedure" by using its draconian majority to pass the 'three black laws' without any discussion or prior consultation, it added. The APCC said, through these Acts, there was an intention to reduce the farmers into mere labourers in their own lands and entangle them in the contract system.

It noted that fully lifting the stock limit on the agriculture produce, consumable items and fruit-flower- vegetables would neither benefit the farmers nor the consumer. "It will only benefit a handful of people indulging in hoarding and black marketing.

Farmers and the labourers will never forget the conspiracy of the Modi government to convert 'the disaster confronting the farmers' into an "opportunity for the capitalists under the garb of pandemic," the APCC added..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

British regulator to review Taiwan-China bird spat

Britains charity regulator said on Tuesday it was investigating a British bird conservation group that cut ties with a Taiwanese counterpart because it refused to promise in writing not to use terms that represent the island as independent ...

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah passes away

Kuwaits ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. According to Sputnik, the news of Emirs demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on Tuesday...

BJP accuses TRS, AIMIM of rigging, says EVMs better for upcoming municipal polls in Telangana

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao on Tuesday said that his party has demanded from the Telangana Election Commission to use Electronic Voting Machines EVMs in the Municipal Corporation election for Hyderabad, Warangal and Kha...

Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would have to be almost dying to get out of arguably the most notorious prison in the United States if convicted of espionage charges and sent there, the court at Londons Old Bailey heard Tuesday. Assange, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020