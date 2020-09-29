Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's Sarir oilfield restarts production, AGOCO says

National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted force majeure on output and exports from some facilities this month while keeping restrictions on those where it said fighters remained. The blockade by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) has cost about $10 billion in lost revenue, NOC and the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya have said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:06 IST
Libya's Sarir oilfield restarts production, AGOCO says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Libya's Sarir oilfield has restarted production, the head of the company that operates it said on Tuesday, after eastern forces lifted an eight-month blockade on energy facilities.

However, AGOCO chairman Mohamed Shatwan did not put any figures on initial output levels at Sarir, which was producing more than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year. National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted force majeure on output and exports from some facilities this month while keeping restrictions on those where it said fighters remained.

The blockade by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) has cost about $10 billion in lost revenue, NOC and the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya have said. The LNA, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, is fighting in a conflict against Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord, which is backed by Turkey.

LNA commander Khalifa Haftar this month announced a lifting of the blockade for a month but did not commit to pulling forces from energy facilities, which NOC says is needed to ensure their safety. Exports have restarted and some fields have begun pumping again, though NOC has said it will take a long time to restore output to pre-blockade levels because of damage to fields.

Sirte Oil Co output has reached 60,000 bpd, it said in a statement posted online on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Class 12 boy killed by friend in Jalandhar over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Canto...

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenias attempts to create dark propaganda about Turkey. O...

TUI cruise ship crew negative for COVID-19 after docked at Greek port

Twelve crew members of a cruise ship that docked at Piraeus port near Athens on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus in repeat checks by Greek health authorities, the ships operator TUI Cruises said.The Mein Shiff 6 cruise ship had depar...

SEC to test face recognition technology software in ensuing local body polls

Face Recognition software would be tested in about 150 polling stations in the ensuing local body elections,Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said on Tuesday. The software, an advanced innovation to identify voters with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020