Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws will help hoarders: Mamata

The government has, however, asserted that the new laws would free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price. Reacting to Banerjee's comments, the state BJP accused her party of misleading the farmers.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:21 IST
Farm laws will help hoarders: Mamata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Centre over the contentious farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that this legislation would devastate the farmers of the country and help the hoarders. Addressing an administrative meeting at branch secretariat' Uttar Kanya' here, Banerjee said she would speak to officials of the agricultural department and take steps to protect the interest of the farmers.

"The farm laws will devastate the farmers of the country. It will only help the hoarders. We will soon convene a meeting of officials to see what can be done to protect the interest of the farmers," she said. Banerjee also slammed the Centre's decision to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities as "anti-people and disastrous".

The opposition parties, including Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, have been protesting three farm sector laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government, alleging these are "anti- farmer measures" and will "destroy" the agriculture sector. The government has, however, asserted that the new laws would free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, the state BJP accused her party of misleading the farmers. "The TMC is trying to mislead the farmers of the state. These laws will enable farmers to get a better price.

The TMC government itself has passed a law in 2014, by which it has allowed private players in the farm sector," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Class 12 boy killed by friend in Jalandhar over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Canto...

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenias attempts to create dark propaganda about Turkey. O...

TUI cruise ship crew negative for COVID-19 after docked at Greek port

Twelve crew members of a cruise ship that docked at Piraeus port near Athens on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus in repeat checks by Greek health authorities, the ships operator TUI Cruises said.The Mein Shiff 6 cruise ship had depar...

SEC to test face recognition technology software in ensuing local body polls

Face Recognition software would be tested in about 150 polling stations in the ensuing local body elections,Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said on Tuesday. The software, an advanced innovation to identify voters with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020