Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR urges to include refugee students in national education systems

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for students and especially for refugees, many of whom - 85 per cent - reside in developing or least developed countries.

UNHCR | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:22 IST
UNHCR urges to include refugee students in national education systems
Aiming to support national education systems, the program prioritizes refugee enrolment in public, higher education institutions. Image Credit: Flickr

With only three per cent of refugees accessing higher education, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is urging governments and donors to help bridge critical gaps by ensuring the inclusion of refugee students in national education systems and the continuity of tertiary education programs, as well as offering more places for refugees.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for students and especially for refugees, many of whom - 85 per cent - reside in developing or least developed countries. With some affected by school closures, remote learning is not always available and even if so, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV and radio sets, as well as internet connectivity, are often not accessible to those displaced.

The socio-economic consequences of the pandemic not only constrain opportunities but also may force displaced and destitute students to drop out of school and into work, begging and early marriages, to try and support their families.

UNHCR is also worried that unless support is urgently boosted, one of the consequences of the global health emergency will be the reversal of some of the hard-won gains in refugee education, including an increase in refugee tertiary enrolment rates.

In 2017 only one per cent of refugees were enrolled in higher education. Since the end of 2018, this figure has increased to three per cent, largely owing to greater recognition on the part of states, education institutions and partner organizations of the importance of tertiary education for refugees.

2019 was also a record year for UNHCR's higher education scholarship scheme known as the DAFI programme (the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative), which is largely funded by the German government with the Government of Denmark as a new partner.

Aiming to support national education systems, the program prioritizes refugee enrolment in public, higher education institutions. Scholarships are provided to refugees through a competitive selection process and cover tuition and other associated costs.

Highlighting the growing demand from refugees around the world and the strong response, by governments and partners, on the need to improve refugee education, the number of refugee students enrolled through this program at the end of 2019 was 8,347 in 54 countries of study.

This is a record level since the program's inception almost three decades ago, and an 18 per cent increase when compared to last year, or 1,481 additional scholarships. This expansion was made possible through increased funding.

In 2019, DAFI scholarship recipients came from 45 countries with Syrian refugee students representing the largest cohort (29 per cent), followed by refugee students from Afghanistan (14 per cent), South Sudan (14 per cent), Somalia (10 per cent) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (6 per cent).

The top five refugee host countries of study for DAFI students were Ethiopia, Turkey, Jordan, Kenya and Pakistan, also reflective of global refugee movements.

For refugees enrolled in the program, major fields of study were; medical science and health-related fields, followed by commerce and business administration, social and behavioural science, engineering and mathematics, and computer science.

This and further data on refugee tertiary enrolment is highlighted in UNHCR's "Refugee Students in Higher Education" report released yesterday.

Rallying support for education, including at the tertiary level, was a key objective of the Global Refugee Forum held in December last year.

To withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR is calling on governments, the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders to help strengthen and improve refuge inclusion and accessibility to national education systems in refugee host countries and to secure and safeguard education financing. Without such action, countless futures will be jeopardized.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Large Norway oilfield to shut as workers go on strike

Oil workers organised by Norways Lederne labour union will go on strike on Wednesday following a breakdown of wage talks, cutting Norways crude output capacity by up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day bpd, the union and employers said.The st...

ANALYSTS' VIEW 3-Investors react to first Trump-Biden election debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred on stage for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.SP 500 index futures dropped 0.5 after the heated and chaotic...

Zambia aims to clinch debt restructuring deal by April - finance minister

Zambia hopes to reach a debt restructuring agreement with creditors by April and hopes to get nearly 1 billion of debt service relief from its requests to official and commercial creditors, Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu said on Tuesday.One...

Rugby-Lolesio eager to get on park, soaking in all the experience

Uncapped Australian flyhalf Noah Lolesio enjoyed being able to put his feet up for the first three days of isolation in New Zealand but is now itching to learn as much as he can from more experienced team mates. The Wallabies were released ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020