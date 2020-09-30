Bengaluru Customs seize 400-gm methaqualone

The Bengaluru Customs seized 400g methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug, concealed in a leather bag at the courier centre of Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday.

As per the Customs department, it was allegedly consigned to a Nigerian national who was earlier arrested in a similar case.

"The Nigerian national was recently arrested in a case regarding the seizure of 1.988-kg Ecstacy pills at the same centre," a statement issued by the Customs said. (ANI)