SJVN bags 100 MW solar project in Gujarat

State-owned power producer SJVN on Wednesday said it has bagged a 100 megawatt (MW) solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park in Gujarat. SJVN Ltd had participated in an open bidding process for allotment of Raghanesda Solar Park, Gujarat, and bagged the quoted capacity of 100 MW at the rate of Rs 2.73/unit on build own and operate (BOO) basis, SJVN said in a regulatory filing.

SJVN said the tentative cost of construction/development of this project is Rs 490 crore. "The project is expected to generate 252 MU (millions of units) in the 1st year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 6300 MU," the company said.

At present, SJVN has a total installed capacity of 2015.2 MW which includes 2 hydropower plants of 1,912 MW and 3 renewable power plants of 103.2 MW (one solar plant of 5.6 MW and 2 wind plants of 97.6 MW). "With this allotment of 100 MW, SJVN now has 200 MW of solar projects under execution. Both these solar plants are expected to be commissioned by March 2022, which shall be a huge leap in SJVN's renewable capacity," the company added.