NTPC eyes Rs 98,000 cr revenue in FY21

NTPC is eyeing Rs 98,000 crore revenue from operations and about 15 million metric tonne of coal output from its mines in the current fiscal year. The state-owned power giant is also aiming 340 BU (billion units) of electricity generation in 2020-21 as part of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power, a company statement said.

As per the MoU, NTPC will aim to achieve capital expenditure of Rs 21,000 crore and coal production of 15 million metric tonne in the current fiscal year. NTPC Group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations. The MoU was signed by Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh.