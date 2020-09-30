Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement launched

The agreement commits CGCSA food manufacturing and retail members to implement measures to minimise and reduce food waste in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:00 IST
SA Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement launched
CGCSA Food Safety Initiative Executive Matlou Setati said the current estimates show that about 10 million tonnes of local agricultural produce in South Africa is wasted each year. Image Credit: ANI

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has launched the South African Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement, which commits food manufacturers and retailers to reduce food waste.

Launched on Tuesday, the Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement were developed by CGCSA in partnership with the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the Department of Environment Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF). It was co-funded by the European Union (EU) through the SA-EU Dialogue Facility.

Government's partnership with CGCSA and co-operation with the SA-EU Dialogue Facility has been instrumental in the development of the Voluntary Agreement, which will assist South Africa to reduce food waste, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

It will also showcase the value of public-private partnerships in developing innovative strategies to bolster the circular economy.

The agreement commits CGCSA food manufacturing and retail members to implement measures to minimise and reduce food waste in the country.

Speaking at a virtual launch, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy welcomed the initiative and its potential to ensure more sustainable consumption patterns in the country.

Creecy noted that water scarcity, land degradation and a burgeoning food and packaging waste are some of the major environmental problems of our time.

"Organic waste is a major component in any landfill and all efforts to divert this waste through ensuring better use of food products is a significant contribution to our joint efforts to promote resource efficiency," Creecy said.

10 million tonnes of agricultural produce wasted each year

CGCSA Food Safety Initiative Executive Matlou Setati said the current estimates show that about 10 million tonnes of local agricultural produce in South Africa is wasted each year.

"This is equivalent to an estimated R60 billion a year. In a country where an estimated 14 million people go to bed hungry every night, this is a monumental unnecessary waste, which cannot be allowed to continue," Setati said.

CGCSA co-chairperson Gareth Ackerman said that by developing the Voluntary Agreement, CGCSA is making a bold call to South African food manufacturers, distributors and retailers to commit themselves to prevent and reduce food waste.

"Given that South Africa's retailers sell approximately 80% of the food consumed in the country, they sit at a critical point in the value chain to influence changes to reduce some of the food waste South Africa generates each year," Ackerman said.

Ackerman acknowledged support from CGCSA members, including Massmart, Danone, Tiger Brands, Pick 'n Pay, Woolworths and Shoprite, which have already pledged to support the initiative.

"Many more members are signing up because they believe it is the right thing to do. Let today's launch be the start of an irreversible commitment to ensure that our members become the catalyst for action to address food waste and food insecurity in South Africa.

"Ultimately, the CGCSA is advocating for legislation to make it possible for surplus food, which is still safe for human consumption, is donated to the needy as part of national goals to avert food insecurity in South Africa," Ackerman said.

Director of Agroprocessing at DTIC, Thembelihle Ndukwana, commended the willingness of both manufacturers and retailers companies to partner with government in ensuring that food waste is reduced with the aim to eliminate food waste in the near future.

"This is one of the efforts by South Africa to transition to sustainable consumption and production and achieve healthy sustainable food systems," Ndukwana said.

Minister Counsellor and Head of Co-operation at the EU delegation, Dr Bernard Rey, said that through international insights and expertise, collaborative dialogue and grassroots research, "this dialogue series has evolved into the successful launch of a multi-sectoral voluntary agreement on managing food waste in South Africa from farm to fork".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India reports current account surplus for second straight qtr at 3.9 pc of GDP in April-June

Indias current account surplus increased to USD 19.8 billion or 3.9 per cent of GDP for the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. The countrys current account surplus ha...

Kenya's economy likely to expand by 3.1% this year - central bank

Kenyas economy is likely to grow by 3.1 this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, reflecting growing optimism in the East African nation as it navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis. Patrick Njoroges forecast is by f...

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it obnoxious and said the central agency ...

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city. Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.There were no immediate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020