Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to use Pusa Institute solution to curb pollution caused by stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that to check pollution caused by stubble burning in the national capital, the Union Territory government will use technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:24 IST
Delhi govt to use Pusa Institute solution to curb pollution caused by stubble burning
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that to check pollution caused by stubble burning in the national capital, the Union Territory government will use technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields. Speaking to media, Kejriwal said that the institute has developed capsules, which when mixed with jaggery and chickpea flour and spread on fields, turn crop stubble into manure within 10-15 days and the process for using it in the national capital will begin in the first week of October.

"Pusa Research Institute has given us a very cheap solution to combat pollution. They have made capsules. A solution made from four capsules, jaggery, and chickpea flour can be sprayed in one hectare of land, and it would decompose the stubble of the previous crop in the field itself," he said. The Chief Minister said that this year as the sowing season of the new crop is already around the corner and there is no time for educating farmers about the use of new technology so Delhi government will itself carry out the spraying process under the supervision of Pusa Institute.

"It takes time to make a solution from capsules. The Delhi government has decided that it will start the preparation to make the solution from October 5 under the supervision of Pusa Institute. The solution will be ready by October 12 to October 13. The farmers of Delhi who will allow us to spray the solution on their land, the government will rent tractor itself and do the entire spraying for free," he stated He said the entire process will cost just about Rs 20 lakh for Delhi government and further reduce the use of fertilizers as the manure produced from stubble decomposition will enrich soil quality.

"In Delhi, there is 800 hectares of land where non-basmati rice is grown. Delhi Govt will provide this solution to the farmers free of cost. It will cost us less than Rs 20 lakh. As per the institute, this method helps enrich soil quality," the Chief Minister said. Kejriwal had on September 24 had informed about an innovative technique -- Pusa Decomposer -- developed by the scientists at Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), for speedy decomposition of stubble.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

22000 migrant workers cross Nepalgunj border to India in last 4 weeks: Nepal police

Around 22,000 Nepali migrant workers have left for India via Nepalgunj border point in the last four weeks, as the neighbouring country eases the COVID-19-induced lockdown in phases, say police. Bishnu Giri, Station In-charge of Jamunaha Ar...

BJP says will fight Bihar polls together with NDA partners JD(U), LJP

The BJP on Wednesday sought to scotch speculation about differences with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswans Lok Janshakti Party, asserting that all the three National Democratic Alliance partners will fight Bihar assembly polls together. Afte...

MP rights panel notices to health officials over body mix-up

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission MPHRC has sought a report from two divisional- level health officials regarding a goof-up that led to the body of a COVID-19 patient being handed over to a wrong family at a hospital here, an offic...

HC notice to Delhi government on PIL seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing requirement for pasting of posters outside houses of Covid-19 positive persons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing the requirement for pasting of posters outside houses or apartments of Covid-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020