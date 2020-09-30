Online Release of Picture Postcard on Sawantwadi Toy on 01.10.2020 by Shri H.C. Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle.

India Post celebrates 151 Years of Postcard in India.

Inspired by the Speech of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji during Mann Ki Bat programme on 31.08.2020, a set of Post Cards on Traditional Toys of India is scheduled to be released Online from nine States at a time on 01.10.2020 at 11.00 AM.

Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle will release Picture Postcard on Sawantwadi Toys on this occasion. The event may be joined through the Zoom meeting with credentials as mentioned below:

Meeting ID 5255390137

Passcode 705633

Postcrossing Society of India with the patronage of India Post is holding an Online Exhibition of Post Cards through DEBUTPEX 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)