Gowda launches POS 3.1 software, Home Delivery facility of fertilizers in AP

On this occasion, Shri Gowda said that DBT system was launched on 1st March 2018 on Pan India basis and this system has been working very well since its inception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:48 IST
Shri Gowda Complement Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy for the excellent work done by his Government in Home Delivery of Fertilizer. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri. D.V. Sadananda Gowda today launched POS 3.1 software, SMS Gateway and Home Delivery facility of Fertilizers (RBK)for farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

He said Department of Fertilizer is the only Department which has successfully implemented a complex system of end to end computerization of movement of fertilizer in the entire country. The system enables us to know and monitor the availability of fertilizer on a real-time basis at State, District and at the retail outlet. Entire fertilizer subsidy for the last two years has been disbursed through this system. This surely is a measure of the robustness of the DBT system.

Shri Gowda Complement Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy for the excellent work done by his Government in Home Delivery of Fertilizer. In fact, Andhra Pradesh is the only state, which has launched such a unique initiative.

Mos, Chemical and fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandavia and Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh Shri Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy also addressed the gathering through video conferencing. Shri Mandaviya said that pilot project for Home Delivery of Fertilizers in Andhra Pradesh is model for other states.

Under the POS 3.1 version, keeping in view of the prevailing pandemic condition, contactless OTP based authentication option has been introduced. The farmer will be able to purchase fertilizer without touching the fingerprint sensor. Minister said SMS Gateway will periodically send SMS to the farmer about the availability of fertilizer at the retail outlet from where he last purchased the fertilizer. He will also be able to get information about the availability of fertilizer at any retail outlet by sending retailer ID to Mobile No. 7738299899. Further, on the purchase of fertilizer, SMS will be sent to his mobile indicating the quantity purchased and the amount paid by him.

Department of Fertilizers has introduced the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system on 1st March 2018 on Pan-India basis. DBT 2.0 initiative was launched during July 2019. and since then many more improvements have been made in the system which is being launched as a part of PoS 3.1 Software. The improvements involve two modes of authentication and Re-registration of the device under PoS. Under the POS 3.1 version, keeping in view of the prevailing pandemic situation, contactless OTP based authentication option has been introduced and Farmers will be able to purchase fertilizer without touching the fingerprint sensor.

Under an initiative of Home delivery of Fertilizers in Andhra Pradesh through Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBK) state Government has launched 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs) in all gram panchayats to provide farmers with quality inputs and allied services. Under these systems, farmers after biometric authentication can order fertilizers from RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendra) in their village and fertilizer will be delivered at their doorstep. Minister for state Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy also address on this occasion through video conference. secretary fertilizers Shri chhabilendra Roul and senior officers of Department of fertilizers were also present on this occasion.

