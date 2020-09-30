Left Menu
HC transfers to Delhi Police probe into mysterious disappearance of CISF constable

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of CISF constable since May this year after he allegedly visited his office at Dhaula Kuan to seek leave clearance to visit his native place in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of CISF constable since May this year after he allegedly visited his office at Dhaula Kuan to seek leave clearance to visit his native place in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar ordered the case to be transferred while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Godi Rajakumari, the wife of CISF constable Venkata Rao, seeking to know the whereabouts of her husband.

Advocates of the constable's wife - R. Balaji and K Sravan Kumar- have submitted that matters required to be transferred to the crime branch to instill confidence in a fair and impartial investigation as there are several contradictory claims made by the respondent CISF and the Usmanpur Police Station in the status reports submitted by the police and counter affidavit of the CISF. The counsel told the court that although Venkat Rao disappeared on May 26, the Usmanpur police registered a case only on June 4, 2020. This was contrary to the claim of the CISF that it had lodged a missing person complaint on May 28.

The CISF constable Venkat Rao was missing from May 26, this year after he allegedly visited his office at Dhaula Kuan to seek clearance of his leave to visit his native place in East Godavari Andhra Pradesh along with his wife and her septuagenarian father. Delhi government standing counsel for criminal matters, advocate Rahul Mehra and lawyer Chaitanya Gosain did not raise objection on the case being transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

Thereafter the court asked the Crime Branch to file a status report listing the matter for further hearing on November 9. (ANI)

