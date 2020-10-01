Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: SC approves DGCA's recommendations on refund of airfare through credit shells

In a major relief to passengers, whose flights got cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the recommendations of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to refund ticket fares and also approved a credit shell scheme which will be valid till March 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:28 IST
COVID-19: SC approves DGCA's recommendations on refund of airfare through credit shells
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief to passengers, whose flights got cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the recommendations of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to refund ticket fares and also approved a credit shell scheme which will be valid till March 31. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, clarified that if tickets were purchased through agents, then the refund will also be done to the agents.

"Wherever vouchers are issued through agents, they have to be utilised only through agents...," the bench said. The apex court also asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to issue compliance notification in the matter. If a passenger booked a ticket during the lockdown period (from March 25 to May 24) for travel during lockdown period and the airline has received payment for booking of air ticket for travel during the same period, for both domestic and international air travel and refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without any cancellation charges. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of cancellation, the order said.

The Bench said that the passengers who booked tickets at any period of time but for travel after May 24, refund of fares to the passengers covered under this category shall be governed by the provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). "Even for international travel, when the tickets have been booked on an Indian carrier and the booking is ex-India, if the tickets have been booked during the lockdown period for travel within the lockdown period, immediate refund shall be made," the order said.

"If the tickets are booked for international travel on a foreign carrier and the booking is ex-India during the lockdown period for travel within the lockdown period, full refund shall be given by the airlines and said amount shall be passed on immediately by the agent to the passengers, wherever such tickets are booked through agents. In all other cases airline shall refund the collected amount to the passenger within a period of three weeks," it added. It said the airlines shall make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days.

"If on account of financial distress, any airline/ airlines are not able to do so, they shall provide credit shell, equal to the amount of fare collected, in the name of passenger when the booking is done either directly by the passenger or through travel agent so as to consume the same on or before March 31, 2021. It is open to the passenger either to utilize such credit shell upto March 31, 2021 , on any route of his choice or the passenger can transfer the credit shell to any person including the travel agent through whom he/ she has booked the ticket and the airlines shall honour such a transfer," the order said. The bench said that the credit shell issued in the name of the passenger shall be transferable which can be utilized upto March 31, 2021 , and the concerned airline shall honour such a transfer by devising a mechanism to facilitate such a transfer.

"In all cases where credit shell is issued there shall be an incentive to compensate the passenger from the date of cancellation upto June 30, 2020, in which event the credit shell shall be enhanced by 0.5 per cent of the face value for every month or part thereof between the date of cancellation and June 30, 2020. Thereafter the value of the credit shell shall be enhanced by 0.75 per cent of the face value per month upto March 31, 2021," it said. It court also made it clear that such credit shell can be utilized by the concerned agent through whom the ticket is booked, for third-party use.

The order came on a batch of petitions seeking the refund of air airfare to passengers whose flights were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Cong stages protest demanding complete reopening of weekly markets in Delhi

Leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress staged a protest in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday, demanding a complete reopening of the weekly markets in the city. Some of the protesters, including Delhi Congress vice presidents Mudit Ag...

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix the accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that t...

German police set to clear environmental activists in forest

German police prepared on Thursday to clear a camp of environmental activists from an area of forest that is set to be felled so that a highway can be built. Dozens of police officers arrived at the Danneroeder forest north of the city of F...

Live Unfiltered. The New MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Exclusive design elements, from unique to extraordinary that open-up a world of individual styling and unfiltered experiences. Limited to 15 units, available for booking only on the MINI O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020