A 'holy' lockdown: Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in six months

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:11 IST
Mohammed Afzal copies the Quran in his handwriting. (Photo/ANI)I. Image Credit: ANI

Utilising the COVID-19-induced lockdown, a cab driver from Hyderabad has managed to produce a copy of the Holy Quran in calligraphy in just about six months. When world complaint about being locked inside house for months during the lockdowns, Mohammed Afzal, whose writing experience was limited to slate and chalk, burnt midnight oil to produce a copy of the holy book in his handwriting.

"I never learnt calligraphy but once I started writing just before the nationwide lockdown started, I became better and better. Now I feel good that I have completed the whole Quran in six-seven months," Afzal tells ANI. He adds usually he would not find time to write because of his profession as a cab driver. "But after the lockdown started, I got time to write the Quran. During the month of Ramadan, I spent about 16 to 18 hours continuously writing the Quran," he says.

Afzal thanks his father who taught his writing on slate. "But I had to discontinue my studies. When I used to read the Quran, I always wished that I could write it one day," Afzal tells ANI, adding his hobby is writing. A local mufti, Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, said it is good that Afzal utilised the lockdown for a very good cause.

"I was happy when he approached me with the handwritten Quran," he said. (ANI)

