Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAPS scoops Crime Stoppers International Award

The Crime Stop office has been encouraged to continue delivering a remarkable service to the citizens of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:57 IST
SAPS scoops Crime Stoppers International Award
The MySAPS application can be downloaded from any android and iPhone smartphone.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Thursday scooped the International Digital Award at the Crime Stoppers International Awards in Sydney, Australia.

The SAPS's Crime Stop office won the award for a promotional video of the MySAPS app.

The Crime Stop office is a member of the Crime Stoppers International (CSI). Each year, CSI recognises a number of individuals, programmes, activities and campaigns from around the world for excellence, and for their contribution to the achievement of a Crime Stoppers International's vision to mobilise the world to report information on crime and criminals anonymously.

This year, the local police office submitted a promotional video of the MySAPS app – which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/6mctEWiWsh8 - for the media awards category.

This category recognises best practice in the advertising and promotion of Crime Stopper's campaigns, activities and specific calls to action, along with the level of community engagement achieved through these initiatives, across all mediums, print, television, radio, online and digital.

The management of the police service has commended the work the Crime Stop office does in pursuit of providing a platform where the community may provide information on crime and criminals without fear of their identities being revealed.

The Crime Stop office has been encouraged to continue delivering a remarkable service to the citizens of the country.

"The SAPS thanks and appreciates all law-abiding individuals that have heeded the call to participate in the fight against crime by calling our Crime Stop number - ‪08600 10111 and sending tip-offs on MySAPS app."

The MySAPS application can be downloaded from any android and iPhone smartphone.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny, says he's receiving instructions from 'instructors'

The Kremlin accused specialists at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Thursday of working with Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow believed he was receiving instructions from people it described as instructors....

US Congressional report accuses China of violating other nations' sovereignty, seeks decisive action

A US Congressional report has sought decisive action against China, accusing Beijing of increasing military buildup, violating other nations sovereignty and engaging in fatal skirmishes to conduct a land-grab on the Indian border. In its re...

Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches

Police have arrested five persons in Goa for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, an official said on Thursday. Calangute police conducted a raid on Wednesday night on a villa in the beach village of Candolim, from w...

As a farmer's son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers' interests: Rajnath Singh.

As a farmers son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers interests Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020