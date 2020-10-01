SAPS scoops Crime Stoppers International Award

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Thursday scooped the International Digital Award at the Crime Stoppers International Awards in Sydney, Australia.

The SAPS's Crime Stop office won the award for a promotional video of the MySAPS app.

The Crime Stop office is a member of the Crime Stoppers International (CSI). Each year, CSI recognises a number of individuals, programmes, activities and campaigns from around the world for excellence, and for their contribution to the achievement of a Crime Stoppers International's vision to mobilise the world to report information on crime and criminals anonymously.

This year, the local police office submitted a promotional video of the MySAPS app – which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/6mctEWiWsh8 - for the media awards category.

This category recognises best practice in the advertising and promotion of Crime Stopper's campaigns, activities and specific calls to action, along with the level of community engagement achieved through these initiatives, across all mediums, print, television, radio, online and digital.

The management of the police service has commended the work the Crime Stop office does in pursuit of providing a platform where the community may provide information on crime and criminals without fear of their identities being revealed.

The Crime Stop office has been encouraged to continue delivering a remarkable service to the citizens of the country.

"The SAPS thanks and appreciates all law-abiding individuals that have heeded the call to participate in the fight against crime by calling our Crime Stop number - ‪08600 10111 and sending tip-offs on MySAPS app."

The MySAPS application can be downloaded from any android and iPhone smartphone.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)