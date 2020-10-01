Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoHUA to celebrate sixth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), MoHUA will chair the Webinar on the occasion along with Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA and Shri Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, MoHUA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:10 IST
MoHUA to celebrate sixth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban
The Minister will release a compendium and a dynamic GIS portal showcasing innovative practices for effective solid waste management (SWM) practices from across India. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) by organizing a webinar titled 'Swachhata Ke 6 Saal, Bemisaal' on 2nd October 2020. The day, which also marks the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, will focus on celebrating the achievements of the past six years under the Mission along with experience sharing by States and cities and partner organizations. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), MoHUA will chair the Webinar on the occasion along with Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA and Shri Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, MoHUA.

The Minister will release a compendium and a dynamic GIS portal showcasing innovative practices for effective solid waste management (SWM) practices from across India. Alongside, a document on Response of Indian Cities Towards Covid-19: A Sanitation Perspective prepared by NIUA, 'Frontline Stories of Resilience: India's Sanitation Champions' – a collection of inspirational stories of sanitation workers compiled by the National Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (NFSSM) Alliance and a Toolkit for Safety of Sanitation Workers prepared by Urban Management Centre (UMC) will also be released by the Ministry.

The second half of the session will focus on experience sharing of the past six years by select States and cities and chalking out the next steps towards a Swachhatam Bharat. The event will be an opportunity for all stakeholders to learn from each other and envision the next phase of the Mission.

Since its launch in 2014, SBM-U has made significant progress in the area of both sanitation and solid waste management. 4,327 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been declared ODF so far. This has been made possible through the construction of more than 66 lakhs individual household toilets and over 6 lakhs community/ public toilets, far exceeding the Mission's targets. The Mission is now focusing on holistic sanitation through its ODF+ and ODF++ protocols with a total of 1,319 cities certified ODF+ and 489 cities certified ODF++ as on date. Additionally, over 59,900 toilets across 2900+ cities have been made live on Google Maps. In the area of solid waste management, 97% of wards have a complete door-to-door collection, 77% of wards have source segregation of waste while 67% of the total waste generated is being processed – a jump of nearly 4 times over 2014 levels of 18% processing. A total of 6 cities (Indore, Ambikapur, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Rajkot and Mysuru) have been rated as 5-star cities, 86 cities as 3-Star and 64 cities as 1-Star, as per MoHUA's Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities. Moreover, from being a government program, the Mission has transformed into a people's movement, a true 'Jan Andolan' with the participation of over 12 crore citizens being recorded in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the last edition of the annual cleanliness survey conducted by MoHUA.

The Mission has also laid great emphasis on providing dignified livelihoods to all sanitation workers and informal waste pickers which are directly in line with Mahatma's vision of ensuring equality and inclusion for all sections of society. To this end, the Mission has successfully integrated over 84,000 informal waste pickers into the mainstream while over 5.5 lakh sanitation workers have been linked to various welfare schemes under the Government.

Capacity building of officials and staff of ULBs has been an integral part of the Mission. As part of this endeavour, the Ministry, with the help of National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) has conducted over 150 workshops across India witnessing the participation of over 6,000 officials representing over 3,200 ULBs.

Swachh Bharat Mission, the flagship program of the Government of India, was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister on 2nd October 2014 from Rajghat, New Delhi and aimed to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India' by 2nd October 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The urban component of the Mission which is being steered by MoHUA had the broad objectives of making urban India open defecation free (ODF) along with modern and scientific waste management through large scale behaviour change among citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Final semester UG, PG exams begin in West Bengal universities

Final semester undergraduate and postgraduate examinations began on digital mode in state universities of West Bengal on Thursday with the authorities saying it was going on smoothly. The exams for 104 subjects under 152 colleges at the und...

MP's tiger reserves, national parks reopen post monsoon

Tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries reopened in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, after remaining closed for three months due to rains, an official said. Tourist footfall on the first day was fairly good, as at least 36 jeeps ...

Lebanon to allow hard-hit students abroad to get dollars from home

The Lebanese parliament has passed a law allowing students abroad to transfer 10,000 out of Lebanon at an official exchange rate far below the street rate, a move to help those struggling to pay foreign fees amid a deep economic crisis. Leb...

Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny, says he's receiving instructions from 'instructors'

The Kremlin accused specialists at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Thursday of working with Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow believed he was receiving instructions from people it described as instructors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020