PM Modi appeals to Sarpanchs to make Jal Jeevan Mission people’s movement

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reached out to all Sarpanchs/ Gram Pradhans of the country through a letter dated 29th September 2020 for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The goal of the Mission - Har Ghar Jal can be fully realized with the help of all Sarpanch/ Pradhan/ village community leaders as they play a pivotal role in its implementation. Prime Minister mentioned how the contribution made by people for these missions' success is creating history. Through this mission, the issue of water supply will not only be addressed but will also help in tackling water-borne diseases like cholera, dysentery, diarrhoea, encephalitis, typhoid, etc. Also, when the livestock is provided with safe and clean water, it not only improves their health but plays a critical role in improving their productivity, thus enhancing the income of families. Prime Minister appealed to people and Gram Panchayats to make Jal Jeevan Mission a people's movement.

The timing of the letter is crucial as the country is in the midst of fighting the Corona pandemic with full strength and simultaneously also taking historic steps to become self-reliant and truly become 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The letter mentioned the efforts of the Union Government in the last six years in providing road, housing, toilet, gas connection, electricity, bank account, and pension to all. Emphasizing on the importance of safe and adequate potable drinking water as an absolute necessity, the Prime Minister stated how JJM has emerged as a one of its kind programme in which planning, implementation, operation and maintenance role has been vested with the village communities to ensure drinking water to every home.

In his letter, Prime Minister Shri Modi highlighted how the scarcity of water adversely affects women and children. It is urged that women take lead in water management as this can be done in the best way by the womenfolk, as Centre and State Government can play the role of a facilitator, while women are at the helm of the drinking water supply programme at the village level. Jal Jeevan Mission is also a means to generate employment in rural areas. This Mission has been given priority under the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna' meant for the migrant workers who have returned home due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

Prime Minister has appealed to the Sarpanchs/ Gram Pradhans to continue their efforts towards providing tap water connection to every household in the villages, especially poor and marginalized people under this life-changing Mission. Suggestions from the Sarpanchs and Pradhans, both for himself and the Government have also been sought. Shri Modi has hoped that all possible steps will be taken by the Sarpanch in the village to keep every member in the Gram Panchayat safe from Coronavirus by maintaining the physical distance of six feet and compulsory use of masks. The Prime Minister wished everyone good health and safety.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also released the 'Margdarshika' for providing assured water supply to every household in the villages by Gram Panchayats/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees/ Paani Samitis under the life-changing 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (Click here to view the 'Margdarshika'). The 'Logo' of the Jal Jeevan Mission was also unveiled. Jal Jeevan Mission is under implementation in partnership with States with the aim to provide drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024. In the past year, more than 2.30 Crore households have already been provided tap water connections across the country. As on date, 5.50 Crore households now get assured safe tap water in their homes, i.e. almost 30% of total rural households.

(With Inputs from PIB)